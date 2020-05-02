Saturday, 2 May 2020

Living in the bubble: May 2

    Baxter (8) sunbathes at the beach ‘‘lockdown style’’ on his favourite window seat. PHOTO: KATE LUSH
    Takeaways anyone? Just in time for Level 3, Caitlin MacDonell (8), of Fairfield, runs through the...
    Max Muir (5) is excited to receive a delivery of cheese muffins from Rhubarb. PHOTO: VICTORIA MUIR
    Baxter (8) looks forward to playing golf this week. PHOTO: PIP IDOUR
    Carson Powick (5) does his schooling online, watched by his brother Spencer Morton (2) in Milton....
    Big Ted has done various activities at the Cunningham house hold during the lockdown. Each day,...
    Enjoying a bit of downtime from home schooling are (from left) Griffin (8) , Harper (11) and...
    Soft-coated wheaten terrier Rafa Frost (5) loves watching her favourite programme, the Royal...
    Sick of your own company yet? Well how about sharing some of your daily lockdown activities with our Otago Daily Times readers.

    We are urging our readers to send in photographs depicting what life is like inside your bubble.

    We will run a selection each day and those published either in the newspaper or on odt.co.nz, will go in a draw to win prizes.

    To enter email your JPEG images to bubble@odt.co.nz including all names, ages of children, a telephone number (not for publication) and where the photograph was taken.

