Living in the bubble winners

Hundreds of readers of the Otago Daily Times shared their experiences of lockdown life by submitting photographs of their activities.

The newspaper received 482 entries for a photographic competition and 267 were selected for publication in recent weeks.

The ODT’s photographic team studied the entries and chose four winners.

They are Al Hepburn, Laura Scott, Leah Cushen and Stu Land.

Each won a family tour or cruise.

New Zealanders have had to adjust to living life within confines known as bubbles since late March, when a national lockdown was imposed in response to the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Bubbles may no longer be necessary from the middle of next week, if the Government decides on Monday to relax restrictions.

Living in the bubble was a period of creativity for some people in the South, as our competition showed.