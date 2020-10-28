Local locales in stars' tourism promo

The national tourism body has released a single to encourage Kiwis to march to the beat of a different tune and explore new parts of the country.

Tourism New Zealand tasked comedians Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek with setting the slogan "do something new, New Zealand" to song.

The comic due team behind the 2018 film "Breaker Upperers" are hoping the song will reunite New Zealanders with places they've missed, or take a chance on a destination they've never been to.

"We're excited the rest of New Zealand is about to hear it," says Madeleine.

"Everyone's spent lot of time indoors this year and this was an opportunity to see places we'd always wanted to." The duo were given free reign to explore any part of the country they wanted - providing they could find a rhyme.

Fitting 33 locations from 10 regions into a two-and-a-half minute song, is no easy task. However, the opportunity to take their song on the road for the music video was all the inspiration they needed.

"It was quite organic in the end," she says. "It was places that we could think of we hadn't been to – or couldn't resist mentioning."

Through the whirlwind tour of New Zealand they even find space to fit in a few of New Zealand's "big things", such as the Ohakune giant carrot, Paeroa's giant bottle and the giant, frosted Springfield doughnut.

"Since I was a kid I spent a lot of time driving between family in Auckland and Wellington," says Madeline. "It just seemed a very New Zealand obsession to use big things to signal a new town.

"What is with these giant things?"

The film crew spent 11 days on the road, filming the adventure to New Zealand's best attractions, giant and small. There are a variety of destinations in the video that for some reason or other Kiwis have not thought of visiting.

"Kaikoura just blew me away." Access to the coastal route was greatly affected by the 2016 earthquakes, and many Kiwis have yet to revisit. Madeline says she can't wait to go back: "It had to be my favourite part of the experience, the seal colony is like another planet."

As a musician, Madeline compared to touring in reverse – hitting the road to before they'd even got a song. It didn't seem to matter to the band of musical comedians and filmmakers. United under the vision of director Joel Kefali, it was if nothing else a great glimpse into parts of the country you might not thought of visiting.

"Tourism is vital to New Zealand's recovery," says TNZ chief executive Stephen England-Hall. He hopes the song will inspire holiday planners to shake up their act and try somewhere new, "rather than relying on routine and going to the same places year after year."

If you're in need of a soundtrack to your summer roadie, the single is being released on Spotify.

This isn't the only dose of domestic travel to appear on screens in New Zealand. Last week Air New Zealand confirmed filming was under way for its latest safety video, in partnership with Tourism New Zealand.

"With 71 percent of Kiwis planning to take a domestic holiday in the next 12 months, and domestic tourism being so vital to the country's recovery, it's the perfect time to showcase what New Zealand has to offer," said the tourism body's Director Commercial René de Monchy.

The latest 'high-concept' safety video will be appearing on Air New Zealand planes in time for next year.