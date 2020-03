Lockdown sees no-show for some My Food Bag deliveries

The two-metre rule has ruled out My Food Bag deliveries for some of its foodies.

The popular meal delivery company has been unable to deliver its My Choice four-person bags this weekend due to extra safety measures, such as the 2m rule between staff at all of its assembly plants.

In a notice to customers, the company said teams have been working round the clock to get bags packed for customers since the country went into lockdown to break the chain of Covid-19.

"There is no doubt this has been difficult for ourselves and our suppliers as we find new ways to operate in these unprecedented times," the notice said.

My Food Bag has refunded the cost of the bags and given an additional $100 credit to people affected by the no-show deliveries.

The company has apologised and said it has taken a number of significant measures within its control to ensure deliveries in coming weeks.

One regular customer from a farm at Mosgiel, near Dunedin, said it was annoying and frustrating to miss this week's delivery for four over three nights this week, plus a fruit box, but understood the company was snowed under with orders during the lockdown.

"I love not thinking about what I have to cook. It's a fantastic service and they do a great job, except when they don't deliver," said the woman, who did not want to be named.

She said she did not want to go out, but will now have to go into Mosgiel and get groceries for the family of five, including two teenagers and a 12-year-old.

Another regular customer posted on social media that she was relying on the meal-kit because she works in an essential service and isn't able to visit the supermarket easily.

"So angry right now!" she said.