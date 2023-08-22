Long-awaited express service for Mosgiel to operate at peak times

School children and other commuters squeeze on to the Mosgiel bus service at the Great King St bus hub. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

An upgraded bus service appears set to make commuting between Mosgiel and Dunedin via public transport more convenient for more people from next month.

A new express service starting on September 4 will operate at peak times on weekdays.

It will run directly between central Mosgiel and Dunedin’s bus hub and this will be complemented by increased frequency of the regular bus service to and from Mosgiel at peak times.

That will enable people from Fairfield and Green Island to catch the Route 77 (Mosgiel) buses every 15 minutes in the morning and afternoon rush-hour periods.

Introduction of the long-awaited Mosgiel Express was among a series of changes for Dunedin and Queenstown announced by the Otago Regional Council yesterday.

The Ridge Runner route — linking North and South Dunedin via Highgate and Mornington — will have increased frequency on weekdays, running every 30 minutes until 6.30pm.

A permanent route has been established for buses travelling past the hospital in Great King St to run up Frederick St and into George St at the Pitt St intersection.

In Queenstown, there will be direct trips between Arrowtown and Arthurs Point, and no more detours through Quail Rise.

There will also be new direct trips between Quail Rise and Kelvin Heights, offering a direct connection to Frankton’s shopping centres.

New bus stops have been brought in at Lake Hayes Estate and an extended route.

Introduction of a Mosgiel express service had been flagged to start from September last year but was delayed by a shortage of drivers and high levels of illness.

It would run three times on weekday mornings and six times on weekday afternoons, regional council transport manager Lorraine Cheyne said.

"We’re very happy we now have enough bus drivers to provide for our Mosgiel commuters, who’ve been waiting patiently for the new Mosgiel Express," she said.

Boosting the frequency of Route 77 would amount to 15 more services on it on weekdays.

"The increased number of services means more options for passengers in Mosgiel, Fairfield and Green Island to journey into and out of Dunedin City," Ms Cheyne said.

Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board chairman Andrew Simms said he expected the Mosgiel Express to have an immediate impact.

"This has long been requested by Mosgiel residents," Mr Simms said.

"It will be very well received by the community here."

Most cars coming into Dunedin — about 65% of them — come from south or west of the city, including Mosgiel.

Mr Simms said a quick commute by bus would make the bus trip more appealing for more people.

