On the lookout

Photo: Gregor Richardson

Warrington lifeguard Phoebe Aburn (17) keeps watch from the new lifeguard tower at Warrington Beach.

Dunedin regional lifeguard supervisor Isaac Davies said there had been a lot of activity at Warrington, Brighton, St Clair and St Kilda beaches since the start of the surf life-saving season in November.

"It's been fairly quiet so far. There's been some assists, but no rescues yet.

"There's definitely been quite a few swimmers around throughout the days, especially in the afternoons."

He said the warm, settled weather conditions had created relatively calm sea swells, making for safer swimming conditions.

That, combined with the preventive actions of lifeguards, had contributed to the "uneventful" season so far.

The beaches would be patrolled until mid-March next year, he said.