Lookout Point home badly damaged by fire

Crews were called to the blaze just before 2am today. Photos: Stephen Jaqiuiery

A fire investigator is at the scene of a blaze that did serious damage to a house in Dunedin overnight.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they were alerted to the fire, in Lindsay Rd, Lookout Point, just before 2am.

Crews from around the city responded and arrived to find the building well alight.

The occupants were all out of the house, and there were no injuries to report.

The fire did "a decent amount of damage" to the house, and a fire investigator is at the scene this morning.

At this stage there was nothing to suggest the fire was suspicious, she said.