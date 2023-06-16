Lotto goldrush sets up southern winners

One Dunedin winner plans to start a business while another will pay off their mortgage following a Lotto winning streak in Otago over the past two weeks.

Wednesday night's first division win of $250,000 in Dunedin, which has yet to be claimed, continued a run of good fortune.

The streak when two Lotto players from Dunedin and Balclutha, each won $500,000 on May 31.

The Dunedin winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, plans to use his winnings to start a business.

“After I got an email on Thursday morning, I logged in to check and got a surprise. Normally all my numbers line up vertically, not horizontally, so I was quite pleased for a change!” he joked.

A few days later, a "shocked" Dunedin woman took home $500,000 in the Saturday draw.

“I bought it in the morning and didn’t check it until around 10 pm. When I saw I’d won I woke up my partner. I held my phone to his face and shouted, ‘We’ve won 500,000!’”

The couple shared the news with their daughters over a homemade “roast chicken dinner”.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that we never thought would happen. We can pay off her mortgage now and do the things we’ve always wanted,” the woman said.

Meanwhile, a woman from Central Otago scooped $500,000 with Lotto First Division on Wednesday last week.

“I found out when I remembered to check my ticket the next morning. When all my numbers lined up, I thought, ‘That can’t be right!’ I looked up the numbers to make sure.”

After confirming the win, the woman and her husband treated themselves to lunch.

The woman was happy to be among the latest Otago winners. “It’s really exciting for us down here!”