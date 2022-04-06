Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Lotto ticket sold in Dunedin wins $500K

    A winning Lotto ticket worth $500,000 was sold at a corner store in Dunedin this week.

    Two players won Lotto First Division in tonight's draw.

    A Lotto NZ spokesman said two players had each won $500,000, with one ticket sold at City Mini Market Dunedin and the other at a supermarket in Palmerston North.

    Powerball was not struck, which rolled the jackpot over to Saturday night with a pot of $8 million.

    Meanwhile, Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday.  

