Lotto ticket sold in Dunedin wins $500K

A winning Lotto ticket worth $500,000 was sold at a corner store in Dunedin this week.

Two players won Lotto First Division in tonight's draw.

A Lotto NZ spokesman said two players had each won $500,000, with one ticket sold at City Mini Market Dunedin and the other at a supermarket in Palmerston North.

Powerball was not struck, which rolled the jackpot over to Saturday night with a pot of $8 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday.