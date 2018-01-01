Dunedin

    Crowds wait for kick-off at the 1948 rugby final between East and West Dunedin. Photos: Evening Star

    A short(s) history of rugby’s cold war

    All Blacks’ grit took on French flair last weekend in Dunedin. An excerpt from David Loughrey’s recent book Grass Roots: Dunedin’s Greatest Sporting Rivalries* remembers another contest, a local...
    Read more