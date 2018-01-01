A short(s) history of rugby’s cold war All Blacks’ grit took on French flair last weekend in Dunedin. An excerpt from David Loughrey’s recent book Grass Roots: Dunedin’s Greatest Sporting Rivalries* remembers another contest, a local...

When Bohemian's whistling won the day New Zealand defended its way to a series win against the English cricket team this week. An excerpt from David Loughrey's new book Grass Roots: Great Otago Sporting Rivalries* remembers a local cricketing battle.

A transformational experience, writing David Loughrey took a week off recently to become a writer, and noticed a rapid change in both his personality and his lifestyle. This was his experience.

On a mission and not a word wasted A retrospective of Ida Valley one-word poet Jim Fletcher's life and seminal work was published recently in the ODT. Now there are calls to develop a fellowship devoted to the art form. David Loughrey reports.

Party to deliver Dunedin's balance of power Everyone is vying for Winston Peters' attention as National, Labour and sundry parties woo the man with the balance of power. Dunedin hates it when other people get all the attention. David Loughrey explains how that could change.

Sunny skies darken as lows become apparent The weather report on the evening news is a good opportunity to reflect on the fact there are other cities and towns in New Zealand, places outside Dunedin. Most of them are pretty appalling, as...

Loughrey's Dunedin: Majesty, horror of universe David Loughrey found a diary in the street this week, and thinks it holds lessons for all of us. He has decided to publish the excerpt below for the benefit of the Dunedin public.

Days of the parched schoolyard People nowadays know it is important to remain sodden with water at all times. But David Loughrey remembers a dim past when a lack of that knowledge meant the most terrible suffering, especially...

In a mood, blind to the new day Over a few days recently, David Loughrey took in the unparalleled beauty of the Dunedin he sees when he crests the hill at the intersection of Eglinton Rd, Neidpath Rd and Stafford St on the way to...