New Zealand defended its way to a series win against the English cricket team this week. An excerpt from David Loughrey’s new book Grass Roots: Great Otago Sporting Rivalries* remembers a local cricketing battle.
A retrospective of Ida Valley one-word poet Jim Fletcher's life and seminal work was published recently in the ODT. Now there are calls to develop a fellowship devoted to the art form. David Loughrey reports.
Everyone is vying for Winston Peters’ attention as National, Labour and sundry parties woo the man with the balance of power. Dunedin hates it when other people get all the attention. David Loughrey explains how that could change.