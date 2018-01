Fireworks and revelry as year rolls over Tens of thousands of revellers welcomed in the new year across Otago, and most were well-behaved.

Octagon crowd welcomes 2018 Octagon crowd welcomes 2018 Thousands of revellers turned out in Dunedin's Octagon to party and dance their way into the New Year.

Year in review: Top videos of 2017 Year in review: Top videos of 2017 A video of a passionate haka which ended up with three Otago Boys' High School First XV players being suspended was the most watched on ODT.co.nz this year. Take a look at the top 10 ODT videos from 2017.

Danger of Dunedin beaches emphasised Danger of Dunedin beaches emphasised Out-of-town visitors are needlessly putting themselves at risk this summer by swimming at Dunedin beaches that have no surf life-saving patrols.

Retiring boss oversaw growth of advocacy Retiring boss oversaw growth of advocacy Three months before she steps down as head of Presbyterian Support Otago, Gillian Bremner is as passionate as ever about the organisation and its work.