Lucky escape after tractor rolls near Fairfield

The driver apparently escaped serious injuries when a tractor rolled over at a property on the Old Brighton Rd, close to Fairfield, Dunedin, about 1.20pm today.
Full details were not immediately available, but it is understood that the person was taken to Dunedin Hospital.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the injured person was carried from the immediate accident scene by Lookout Point firefighters using a Stokes rescue basket.