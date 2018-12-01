Lucky escape after two-car crash in Maryhill

A BMW sustained extensive damage in a two car crash in Maryhill this afternoon. Photo: Gregor Richardson

No ambulances were needed following a two car crash in Maryhill this afternoon, despite one car sustaining extensive damage.

Police were called to the scene of the crash shortly after 5pm at the intersection of Glen Rd and Glen Park Ave.

The road is closed while police clear debris from the road.

Members of the public were assisting with traffic control and tow trucks were expected to remove the vehicles from the scene.