A driver has been cut free of a car in Mosgiel after a collision with a truck carrying hay bales this morning.

Police at the scene said the male driver of the car escaped injury in the Stedman Road crash.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Stedman Road, Mosgiel. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Firefighters cut him free from the extensively damaged vehicle.

Constable Amie Manning, of Dunedin police, said it appeared the vehicles had been observing the speed limit.