Magic Carpet raises the bar for visiting luxury liner

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
There were two massive cruise ships in Port Chalmers yesterday, but all eyes were on one — the luxury liner Celebrity Edge.
The 306m-long vessel, carrying up to 2918 passengers, has what appears to be a bright orange lift on the side.
But it is no ordinary lift.
It is called the Magic Carpet and hangs over the side of the vessel, serving as a bar, a restaurant and a launch for tenders as it moves up and down the side of the ship.
While the innovation started out as a way to move passengers on and off the vessel at ports where the ship cannot dock, it has become an extension of the ship’s hospitality features.
When it is positioned at deck 14, it is an extension to the main pool area and serves as a bar with live music.
The ship departed last night, bound for Lyttelton.