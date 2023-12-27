Magic Carpet raises the bar for visiting luxury liner

Celebrity Edge cruise ship sits at Port Otago with its giant lift, called the Magic Carpet, which can be moved up and down the side of the luxury liner. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

If the Magic Carpet fails to sweep you off your feet, then nothing will.

There were two massive cruise ships in Port Chalmers yesterday, but all eyes were on one — the luxury liner Celebrity Edge.

The 306m-long vessel, carrying up to 2918 passengers, has what appears to be a bright orange lift on the side.

But it is no ordinary lift.

It is called the Magic Carpet and hangs over the side of the vessel, serving as a bar, a restaurant and a launch for tenders as it moves up and down the side of the ship.

The two cruise ships berthed at Port Chalmers yesterday, Crystal Symphony (back) and Celebrity Edge.

The ship’s information shows the 590sq m platform is about the size of a tennis court, and weighs 240 metric tonnes.

While the innovation started out as a way to move passengers on and off the vessel at ports where the ship cannot dock, it has become an extension of the ship’s hospitality features.

When it is positioned at deck 14, it is an extension to the main pool area and serves as a bar with live music.

The ship departed last night, bound for Lyttelton.

