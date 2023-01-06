Magic moments

Oliver Adams (23 months), of Sawyers Bay, goes for a walk. PHOTO: FRASER ADAMS
Julie Notman, of Clyde, and her illusive Lotto win on January 1. PHOTO: ROSS NOTMAN
Enjoying a Patagonia ice cream in the shade beside the Arrow River in Arrowtown are Zoe (11), Thea (4), Keiran ‘‘Poppa’’, Nina (9) and Nell (7) Fahy, Pepper the dog and Sarah Fahy. PHOTO: BERNIE FAHY
Cousins (from left) Freddie Kornman (4), Eddie Macassey (7), Tommy Kornman (2), Tom Macassey (12), Joe Macassey (10) and George Kornman (6) take a break at Eely Point by Lake Wanaka on January 1. PHOTO: ASTRID MACASSEY
Barry Hambleton and grandson Max Hambleton (12) check the form at the Omakau races on January 2. PHOTO: TIM HAMBLETON
Shadow takes a catnap out of the sun at home in Andersons Bay. PHOTO: VIV NOAKES
Pierce Flannery, of Wanaka, returns to shore after catching a rainbow trout. PHOTO: JOHN WEKKING
Members of the Napier family, of Tahakopa, take part in a sawing competition in Gore as part of Southland Otago Axemen’s Centre’s Christmas event on December 28. Clarke Napier (13) and Alex Napier (14) use a two-man saw while Craig Napier supervises....
Bruce Grant of Grant’s Farm, Frankton, practises his golf swing on New Year’s Eve. PHOTO: ANNIKA GRANT
Krysta Stephen (11) and Carson Powick (7) take a 9pm dip in Lake Hawea on December 30. PHOTO: SAM POWICK
Exploring the mole at Aramoana on New Year’s Eve are Zoe Lawrence (6) and her father Glenn. PHOTO: JO WATSON