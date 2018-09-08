Making progress

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Slip repairs on Brick Hill Rd above Sawyers Bay are progressing well and the road should be open by October 20.

"The gabion retaining wall and drainage are complete and work is under way on the road formation," Dunedin City Council transport delivery manager Josh von Pein said yesterday.

Brick Hill Rd was closed in mid-May because of "a significant slip" on a section of the road.

Part of the roadway had started to move when heavy rain activated a historic slip in July last year and the DCC introduced overnight closures last November after monitoring showed the land movement had increased.

Mr von Pein said winter weather had not caused any problems "but the ground conditions meant we needed to excavate deeper than expected".

He expected the final costs to be within the $750,000 budget.