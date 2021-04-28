Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Making a splash

    Visitors to the Esplanade were caught in the spray of a waves crashing into the sea wall at high tide at St Clair Beach on Monday.

    Today St Clair Beach is forecast to have a water temperature of 13degC and wave heights will be high.

    High tide at St Clair Beach around 12.45 pm on the Anzac Day holiday on Monday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    MetService said the period between the waves is shorter, so this, along with the high waves should put on a good show at the Esplanade again this afternoon.

    The highest tide of 2.17m will be at 4.56pm and the lowest tide of -0.01m will be at 11.28am.

    On Sunday, Tim Quain captured a video of the waves at high tide as a wall of water swept across the length of the seawall at St Clair.

    People get sprayed by the waves at the Esplanade on Monday. Photo: Peter McIntosh
