Making a splash

Visitors to the Esplanade were caught in the spray of a waves crashing into the sea wall at high tide at St Clair Beach on Monday.

Today St Clair Beach is forecast to have a water temperature of 13degC and wave heights will be high.

High tide at St Clair Beach around 12.45 pm on the Anzac Day holiday on Monday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

MetService said the period between the waves is shorter, so this, along with the high waves should put on a good show at the Esplanade again this afternoon.

The highest tide of 2.17m will be at 4.56pm and the lowest tide of -0.01m will be at 11.28am.

On Sunday, Tim Quain captured a video of the waves at high tide as a wall of water swept across the length of the seawall at St Clair.