Man (52) attacked at Dunedin bus hub

A 52-year-old man was attacked with a skateboard at Dunedin’s bus hub.

The man was waiting at the Great King St hub when a 24-year-old man struck him in the head with a skateboard about 10am yesterday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The 24-year-old left the scene, but there were many witnesses and he was known to police.

Police were investigating and attempting to locate the man.

The victim declined medical treatment.