Man (52) attacked at Dunedin bus hub

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A 52-year-old man was attacked with a skateboard at Dunedin’s bus hub.
The man was waiting at the Great King St hub when a 24-year-old man struck him in the head with a skateboard about 10am yesterday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.
The 24-year-old left the scene, but there were many witnesses and he was known to police.
Police were investigating and attempting to locate the man.
The victim declined medical treatment.