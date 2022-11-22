Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Man (52) attacked at Dunedin bus hub

    A 52-year-old man was attacked with a skateboard at Dunedin’s bus hub.

    The man was waiting at the Great King St hub when a 24-year-old man struck him in the head with a skateboard about 10am yesterday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

    The 24-year-old left the scene, but there were many witnesses and he was known to police.

    Police were investigating and attempting to locate the man.

    The victim declined medical treatment.

     

