Man accused of murdering Dunedin-born woman faces another charge

Nicole Marie Tuxford

The man accused of murdering a Dunedin-born woman in the Christchurch suburb of Merivale earlier this year has also been charged with drink-driving, it can be revealed today.

Nicole Marie Tuxford, a 27-year-old accounts manager for an international logistics company based in Christchurch, was found dead in her Exeter St home in the upmarket Merivale area, near North Hagley Park, on the morning of April 7.

A 54-year-old Aranui man, who has interim name suppression, has been charged with her murder and also faces two charges of sexual violation and stealing a vehicle.

A trial date of May 6 next year has been set.

The murder accused appeared via audio visual link at a brief pre-trial appearance at the High Court in Christchurch this morning.

This afternoon he appeared at Christchurch District Court on a charge of driving with excess breath alcohol on the evening before the alleged murder.

A joint application by defence counsel Ruth Buddicom and the Crown to have the drink-driving charge join the High Court proceedings was granted by Judge Tony Couch.

The accused is remanded in custody to a further High Court callover on August 24.

Ms Tuxford was born and bred in Dunedin and moved to Christchurch to pursue her professional career after she finished high school.

Ms Tuxford's family said in a statement released by police they were ''broken by the tragic loss'' of their beloved daughter, sister and partner.

"Nicky, as she was known, was a 27-year-old accounts manager for an international logistics company based in Christchurch. She was highly thought of and considered to have a bright future with the company.''

"Nicky was a funny, bubbly character who lit up a room with her personality and made other people laugh. She loved people and had ambitions to work as a counsellor so she could help others," they said.

She had spent two years training at the Chirstchurch Phoenix Light Foundation, "a spiritual and metaphysical training academy for those who wish to start their own spiritual/self-development business,'' according to its website.

Foundation director Phyllis Brown said Ms Tuxford had become a "Reiki Master Practitioner'' through her courses. Reiki is a form of alternative medicine involving "laying on hands'' and based on the concept of an "unseen life force energy'' flowing through all humans, according to the International Centre for Reiki Training.

Mrs Brown described Ms Tuxford as a "very private'' woman, and said teachers and students at the foundation were devastated by her death, and she would be sorely missed.

"Nicky was just a really lovely, very gentle soul.

"She had such a deep wisdom. She would always come away with some really profound insights into the human soul.

"She was just the nicest, kindest, softest, most gentle person I've met in a long time.''