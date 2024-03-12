Man arrested after firearm incident in Concord

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police have arrested a 30-year-old in Concord after reports of a man with a firearm in the area.
A police spokeswoman said they took the man into custody and charged him with possession of a "non-prohibited firearm".
"Police remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to determine what has taken place," the spokeswoman said.
A large police presence could be seen in the area where the arrest took place.
The man's court appearance is due to be determined.