Man arrested after firearm incident in Concord

    Police could be seen on Davies and Mulford Sts in Concord this morning. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    Police have arrested a 30-year-old in Concord after reports of a man with a firearm in the area. 

    A police spokeswoman said they took the man into custody and charged him with possession of a "non-prohibited firearm".

    "Police remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to determine what has taken place," the spokeswoman said. 

    A large police presence could be seen in the area where the arrest took place.

    The man's court appearance is due to be determined. 

     

