Man arrested after person critically injured north of Dunedin

A man was arrested on SH1 near Waitati. Photo: Craig Baxter

A man has been arrested after someone was critically injured at a property north of Dunedin this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were responding after a person was injured at a residential property in Coast Rd, Karitane this afternoon.

Police were alerted to the incident at 3.20pm and one person has been taken into custody.

Police are working to establish the circumstances of what occurred and at this stage there was no further information available.

A St John spokeswoman said at 4.30pm it was treating one person with critical injuries at the scene in Coast Rd.

It was called to the incident at 3.35pm.

One ambulance, a rapid response unit, a St John manager and one helicopter responded.

A reporter at the scene said as of about 4.30pm two police cars were at the address which had been cordoned off.

A helicopter was also at the address.

Earlier police left with several members of the public who appeared to be upset.

Police at the scene at Karitane where a person was seriously injured. Photo: Craig Baxter

An Otago Daily Times reporter earlier witnessed a man in handcuffs who had been arrested on the side of SH1 near Waitati.

The man was sitting on the ground handcuffed and was taken into a police car by an armed offenders squad member just after 4pm.

There were at least four police vehicles at the scene.

A Coast Rd resident told the ODT they had heard about the incident from their daughter who had told them to stay inside.

Another resident of the road said they could hear a helicopter overhead.