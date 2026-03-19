The incident happened in Duke St, north Dunedin. Photo: Google Maps

A man allegedly performed an indecent act outside the window of a Dunedin student flat before fleeing into the night.

The students in the flat told police the man knocked on their flat window before exposing himself.

Police were called to the property in Duke St, north Dunedin, shortly after the incident at 2.45am, Acting Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said.

Police called in the dog squad who tracked the 58-year-old man to Great King St, where he was arrested.

He was arrested, charged with unlawfully in an enclosed yard and doing an indecent act, and would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

Act Snr Sgt Notman said students should be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour they see around the student area to police.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz