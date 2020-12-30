Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Man charged after drink-drive incident

    By Daisy Hudson
    PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR
    A Dunedin man drank five gin and tonics before crashing his BMW into three cars and ending up in a bush.

    Acting Sergeant Richard Kupenga said the 26-year-old man drove from his house after drinking the gin and tonics at 1.15am yesterday.

    He crashed his car into three vehicles and was later found in his car after it left Stonelaw Tce, in Maori Hill, and ended up stuck in a bush.

    The driver admitted drinking and recorded a breath-alcohol level of 1099mcg — nearly five times the limit.

    He is due to appear in court next week.

     

