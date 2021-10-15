Man critical after shot in head north of Dunedin

A man is in a critical condition after being shot in the head at a property north of Dunedin, the Otago Daily Times understands.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were responding after a person was injured at a residential property in Coast Rd, Karitane, this afternoon.

Police were alerted to the incident at 3.20pm and one person has been taken into custody.

Police are working to establish the circumstances of what occurred, and at this stage there was no further information available.

The ODT understands a man was shot in the head during the incident.

A man was arrested on SH1 near Waitati. Photo: Craig Baxter

A St John spokeswoman said at 4.30pm staff were treating one person with critical injuries at the scene in Coast Rd.

A person on a stretcher was seen being loaded into a helicopter about 4.45pm.

St John was alerted to the incident at 3.35pm and sent one ambulance, a rapid response unit, a St John manager and one helicopter to the scene.

A reporter at the scene said as of about 4.30pm two police cars were at the property, which had been cordoned off.

A helicopter takes off with a critically injured person on board from a house in Coast Rd north of Dunedin. Photo: Daisy Hudson

Earlier, police left with several members of the public who appeared upset.

An ODT reporter earlier witnessed a man in handcuffs who had been arrested on the side of State Highway 1, near Waitati.

The man was sitting on the ground handcuffed and was taken into a police car by a member of the Armed Offenders Squad just after 4pm.

There were at least four police vehicles at the scene.

Police at the scene at Karitane where a person was seriously injured. Photo: Craig Baxter

A Coast Rd resident told the ODT they had heard about the incident from their daughter who had told them to stay inside.

Another resident said they could hear a helicopter overhead.