Man critical after shot in head north of Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man is in a critical condition after being shot in the head at a property north of Dunedin, the Otago Daily Times understands.
A police spokeswoman said emergency services were responding after a person was injured at a residential property in Coast Rd, Karitane, this afternoon.
Police were alerted to the incident at 3.20pm and one person has been taken into custody.
Police are working to establish the circumstances of what occurred, and at this stage there was no further information available.
The ODT understands a man was shot in the head during the incident.
A person on a stretcher was seen being loaded into a helicopter about 4.45pm.
St John was alerted to the incident at 3.35pm and sent one ambulance, a rapid response unit, a St John manager and one helicopter to the scene.
A reporter at the scene said as of about 4.30pm two police cars were at the property, which had been cordoned off.
An ODT reporter earlier witnessed a man in handcuffs who had been arrested on the side of State Highway 1, near Waitati.
The man was sitting on the ground handcuffed and was taken into a police car by a member of the Armed Offenders Squad just after 4pm.
There were at least four police vehicles at the scene.
Another resident said they could hear a helicopter overhead.