Man critical after truck rolls

Photo: ODT files

WorkSafe is investigating after a man was critically injured when his fertiliser truck rolled on farmland near Raes Junction.

A police spokeswoman said it was called to reports of a truck rolling on farmland between Raes Junction and Beaumont about 9am yesterday.

The truck was carrying fertiliser. No other vehicles were involved, the spokeswoman said.

Investigations were continuing.

A St John spokesman said a man was flown to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.

A WorkSafe spokesman said it was investigating the incident.

"We understand a truck crashed, leaving the driver with serious injuries.

"As the matter is now under investigation we are unable to make any further comment."