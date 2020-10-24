Saturday, 24 October 2020

Man critical after truck rolls

    WorkSafe is investigating after a man was critically injured when his fertiliser truck rolled on farmland near Raes Junction.

    A police spokeswoman said it was called to reports of a truck rolling on farmland between Raes Junction and Beaumont about 9am yesterday.

    The truck was carrying fertiliser. No other vehicles were involved, the spokeswoman said.

    Investigations were continuing.

    A St John spokesman said a man was flown to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.

    A WorkSafe spokesman said it was investigating the incident.

    "We understand a truck crashed, leaving the driver with serious injuries.

    "As the matter is now under investigation we are unable to make any further comment."

