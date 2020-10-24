Man critical after truck rolls

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police spokeswoman said it was called to reports of a truck rolling on farmland between Raes Junction and Beaumont about 9am yesterday.
The truck was carrying fertiliser. No other vehicles were involved, the spokeswoman said.
Investigations were continuing.
A St John spokesman said a man was flown to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.
A WorkSafe spokesman said it was investigating the incident.
"We understand a truck crashed, leaving the driver with serious injuries.
"As the matter is now under investigation we are unable to make any further comment."