Man dies in fall from overbridge in tragic Christmas accident

A man died under tragic circumstances on Christmas Day when he fell backwards from an overbridge railing in central Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 39-year-old man was drinking at a nearby address on Sunday.

While crossing the overbridge by foot, the man attempted to sit on the railing but fell backwards, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man died at the scene.

Police fire and ambulance staff attend the scene after a man fell to his death in Cumberland St on Christmas Day. Photo: Oscar Francis

The incident happened at the ramp on the Vogel St side of the Cumberland St overbridge about 7.40pm.

Police, firefighters and St John paramedics attended the scene.

A group of witnesses could be seen being interviewed by police.

