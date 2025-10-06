Man found 'slumped over steering wheel' arrested - police

A man was arrested after Dunedin police say they found him slumped over the steering wheel of his car with methamphetamine in his possession.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police located a 29-year-old man at 9.30pm on Saturday in a car parked on Princes St.

The man was "slumped over the steering wheel" — he failed an impairment test and a blood sample was taken, Snr Sgnt Bond said.

"He had some methamphetamine in his possession, so has already been arrested and charged."

At 8.15pm that night, police allegedly saw two males in a car on Clyde St, one with a "big bag of cannabis".

The 18-year-old in the driver’s seat said the cannabis was his — 72g of cannabis was located, as was a bong, snap lock bags and scales, Snr Sgnt Bond said.

The male was arrested and the investigation is ongoing, he said.