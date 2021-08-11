Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Man hit by car escapes injury, walks home

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A 61-year-old pedestrian was "really lucky" to escape injury after he was hit by a car in Mosgiel yesterday evening.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the driver of the car, a 20-year-old male, was heading along Gordon Rd and turned left on to Factory Rd when he hit the pedestrian, about 6.30pm.

    The driver claimed to have not seen the pedestrian due to his dark clothing and the poor weather conditions.

    The pedestrian saw a green light and believed it was for him.

    He was "really lucky" to escape injury and was able to walk home, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

    Police were investigating and wanted to hear from any witnesses. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter