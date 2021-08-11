Man hit by car escapes injury, walks home

A 61-year-old pedestrian was "really lucky" to escape injury after he was hit by a car in Mosgiel yesterday evening.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the driver of the car, a 20-year-old male, was heading along Gordon Rd and turned left on to Factory Rd when he hit the pedestrian, about 6.30pm.

The driver claimed to have not seen the pedestrian due to his dark clothing and the poor weather conditions.

The pedestrian saw a green light and believed it was for him.

He was "really lucky" to escape injury and was able to walk home, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

Police were investigating and wanted to hear from any witnesses.