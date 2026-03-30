A man is in custody after armed police were called out to a Dunedin hill suburb this evening.

Police said they were alerted to a man behaving erratically on Helensburgh Rd, near the intersection with Taieri Rd, about 6pm.

Part of the street was cordoned off while officers spoke with the man. He was taken into custody about 7.25pm.

Police at the scene on Monday evening. Photo: Craig Baxter

An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene earlier said up to eight police units were visible and there were several armed officers present.

A St John ambulance was also at the scene.

Police said they thanked the community for their understanding while the incident was resolved.