Man killed in Waitati workplace accident named

Emergency services were called to the forestry area about 11.30am on Monday. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Police have named the man who was killed in a workplace accident in a Waitati forestry block earlier this week.

He was Simon Patrick Sloper (34) from Dunedin.

Inquiries were continuing into circumstances of the incident.

Mr Sloper was working on a digger alone in a Waitati forestry block on Monday and was found on the ground by a friend after he failed to respond to a radio call.

Emergency services were called to Clark Rd, Waitati, about 11.30am and police later confirmed that the incident involved a digger.

Police confirmed yesterday Mr Sloper was working by himself using the digger to clear a boundary line.

A friend went looking for him after he failed to respond on the radio and subsequently found the man on the ground, police said.

CPR was attempted at the scene.

WorkSafe earlier confirmed it was making inquiries.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.