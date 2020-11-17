John-Boy Rakete. PHOTO: NZ POLICE

A Dunedin gang member, whose petrol-station punch led to the death of his victim, has been apprehended after more than a week on the run.

John-Boy Rakete (27) was arrested and briefly appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday, where he opted not to apply for bail.

The Mongrel Mob member will be back in front of a judge next week.

He was released from prison on September 10 after serving two years two months behind bars on a charge of causing grievous bodily harm to Nigel Landreth with reckless disregard.

The victim died 14 months after the assault, too long after the event for Rakete to be charged with murder or manslaughter.

The Parole Board imposed a range of release conditions, including electronic monitoring, which would run for six months — an attempt to stop Rakete reoffending.

But on November 8, the gang member removed his tracking bracelet and left the home at which he was supposed to be living.

Police posted a photo of Rakete on Facebook alerting the public to his disappearance, and said he might have travelled to Auckland.

Legislation that prevented police from laying more serious charges against the gang member has since been repealed.