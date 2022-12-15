Man released on bail

A 54-year-old Dunedin man has been released on bail after allegedly evading officers on a motorcycle twice, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers executed a search warrant at an Ashmore St address about 7.45am on Tuesday.

The search was in relation to two fleeing-driver incidents from the past fortnight.

A motorcycle which was believed to have been used was located in the front yard.

The man was arrested and appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday charged with dangerous driving, obstructing a constable, two counts of driving while forbidden and two counts of failing to stop.

He was bailed until his next appearance on January 31.