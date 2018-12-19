Wednesday, 19 December 2018

Man rescued from down bank near Mosgiel

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Emergency services work to free a man trapped down a bank near Mosgiel. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    Emergency services work to free a man trapped down a bank near Mosgiel. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    Emergency services  rescued a man trapped in a car which left the road and ended up down a bank in the outskirts of Mosgiel this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash in Stedman Rd near Otago Aero Club at 10am this morning.

    A person with moderate injuries ended up trapped in the car, which was down a bank.

    The person was described as having "bumps and bruises".

    A St John spokeswoman said the man was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition after being hoisted from the car in a stokes basket.

    The car would need to be winched from down the bank.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    tfe_top_banner.jpg

    tfe_bottom_banner.jpg