Man rescued from down bank near Mosgiel

Emergency services work to free a man trapped down a bank near Mosgiel. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Emergency services rescued a man trapped in a car which left the road and ended up down a bank in the outskirts of Mosgiel this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash in Stedman Rd near Otago Aero Club at 10am this morning.

A person with moderate injuries ended up trapped in the car, which was down a bank.

The person was described as having "bumps and bruises".

A St John spokeswoman said the man was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition after being hoisted from the car in a stokes basket.

The car would need to be winched from down the bank.