Wednesday, 28 November 2018

Updated 2.15 pm

Man in serious condition after Moana Pool incident

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A St John ambulance attends an incident at Moana Pool today. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    A St John ambulance attends an incident at Moana Pool today. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    A man has been taken to the Dunedin Hospital emergency department in a serious condition after an incident at Moana Pool this afternoon.

    A St John spokesman said a 54-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance after what was believed to be an incident involving a chemical. 

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to the pool at 1.30pm after reports of a chlorine spill.

    They assisted one person with medical treatment before handing the patient on to St John.

    However, firefighters did not discover a chlorine spill and Fenz had no further information about the incident.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment