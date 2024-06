People on Dunedin's main street got an unwanted show when a man performed an "indecent act" on his motel balcony.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called by members of the public to George St at 6.45pm yesterday after calls from members of the public.

After taking statements police found the man and arrested him.

He was charged with performing indecent acts.

