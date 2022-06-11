Saturday, 11 June 2022

Man taken to hospital after kitchen fire in Green Island

    By Wyatt Ryder
    Emergency services at a kitchen fire in Green Island. Photo: Linda Robertson
    A fire in a Dunedin home has left a resident with burns and the property damaged.

    Firefighters were called to the blaze at a District Rd, Green Island, property about 12.40pm. 

    Lookout Point Snr Station Officer Peter Brosnan said the fire started in the kitchen.

    There was damage to the kitchen but the fire was extinguished before engulfing the whole house.

    The fire was almost out by the time crews arrived, but firefighters did salvage work and blew smoke out of the room.

    One person was taken to hospital with facial burns, he said.

    A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries. 

     

     

