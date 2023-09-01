Man thieves drain covers worth $3000 for flower beds

The grates were taken from the central Dunedin supermarket carpark over a fortnight. Photo: ODT files

A Dunedin man’s grate garden may not be looking so great today.

The 69-year-old was arrested yesterday after attempting to steal metal drain grates from the Centre City New World car park.

Sergeant Matt Lee said police were called to the central Dunedin supermarket by staff about 4.30pm, when the man’s vehicle entered the car park.

It had previously been seen on CCTV entering the underground car park multiple times over the past two weeks, where 16 drain grates had been taken.

The grates have a value of about $3000.

‘‘The 69-year-old male driver was spoken to by police and he admitted taking the grates to put around his flower garden,’’ Sgt Lee said.

‘‘The grates were recovered from his house and returned to the car park.’’

The man has been summoned to appear in the Dunedin District Court and has been trespassed from New World.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz