Man who died at bar named

Police have named the man who died following a fall down stairs at a Dunedin bar early on Saturday.

He was Dennis Llewellyn Willyams (68), of Dunedin.

Mr Willyams died at the scene after a fall at Carousel lounge bar in lower Stuart St shortly before 4am.

As of last year Mr Willyams was listed as retired and living in central Dunedin.

The police inquiry into his death concluded it was not suspicious, and the case has been referred to the coroner.

Carousel owner John Devereux said he believed Mr Willyams had fallen down the stairs at the entrance to the bar after its one-way-door policy began at 3am.

Dunedin City Council customer and regulatory services group manager Adrian Blair said no action was being taken by the council with regards to the bar's alcohol licence.

"If any action was to be taken in the future in relation to this incident, this would sit with police.''

george.block@odt.co.nz