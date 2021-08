PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Police have named the man who died in a crash between a car and logging truck south of Dunedin last week.

He was Nigel Francis Pile, 68, of Fairfield, Dunedin.

He was killed in the collision in East Taieri-Allanton Rd on August 13.

''Police extend our condolences to his family and loved ones,'' police said in a statement.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.