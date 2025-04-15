Man who fell from trailer in Brockville dies

A man who was critically injured after falling from a moving trailer in Brockville last month has died in hospital, police say.

The incident happened on Brockville Rd at about 4.15pm on Saturday, March 29.

In a statement, police said a 31-year-old man is due to appear in court on April 24, charged with reckless driving causing injury.

Police are considering further charges.

At the time, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the incident started when two men in their 30s had an argument at a Turnbull St address and one of the pair, a 31-year-old, got into his car which had a trailer attached to the back.

His partner then hopped on to the back of the trailer, and as a result, the driver took off too suddenly and the man went tumbling off the back, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He hit his head on the ground resulting in serious injuries, Snr Sgt Bond said.