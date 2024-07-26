Friday, 26 July 2024

Manhunt after alleged knife incident

    By John Lewis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Police in Kitchener St amid a heavy presence in Dunedin's industrial area on Friday. Photo: Craig...
    Police in Kitchener St amid a heavy presence in Dunedin's industrial area on Friday. Photo: Craig Baxter
    A manhunt is under way in Dunedin after a man allegedly presented a knife at a commercial premises in Green Island this afternoon.

    A police spokesman said emergency services were alerted to the incident, in Main South Rd, about 12.50pm.

    A St John spokeswoman said they were not called to the scene, and it appeared no-one had been injured.

    There is a heavy police presence in the Wharf St industrial area of Dunedin this afternoon as officers try to locate the person involved.

     

    Advertisement