Manhunt after incident at Kaikorai service station

Armed police were called to the Z service station in Kaikorai Valley Rd tonight. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Police are actively pursuing an offender after what appears to be an incident at the Z service station in Kaikorai Valley Rd.

An incident occurred at the station about 6.10pm today and about half a dozen police were seen there shortly after.

Police were talking to people at the station.

A spokesperson has asked the public to keep clear of Three Mile Hill and Brockville in Dunedin city as they search the area.

Various cordons were in place, they said.

Anyone that would like to report any suspicious activity should call 111 with information, police advised.