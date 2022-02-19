Saturday, 19 February 2022

Many Dunedin bus services cancelled

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Dunedin bus services have been hit by a raft of cancellations this weekend, owing to driver illness and non-availability.

    The Otago Regional Council has advised of the issue, saying: "Unfortunately this weekend there will be many cancellations on our services."

    It said the issue was mainly affecting routes 3, 8, 19, 33, 44, 50, 55, 61, 70 and 77.

    "We are dealing with exceptionally high levels of driver illness and availability this weekend and our transport operators are doing their very best to cover as many services as possible.

    "Please keep an eye on the ORC website for the latest information." 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter