Many Dunedin bus services cancelled

Dunedin bus services have been hit by a raft of cancellations this weekend, owing to driver illness and non-availability.

The Otago Regional Council has advised of the issue, saying: "Unfortunately this weekend there will be many cancellations on our services."

It said the issue was mainly affecting routes 3, 8, 19, 33, 44, 50, 55, 61, 70 and 77.

"We are dealing with exceptionally high levels of driver illness and availability this weekend and our transport operators are doing their very best to cover as many services as possible.

"Please keep an eye on the ORC website for the latest information."