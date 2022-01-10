Mask slips at railway station

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Scrim in front of the Dunedin Railway Station, which has repeatedly been at the mercy of city winds, is to be reinstated this week.

The tent wrap bearing images of the railway station is designed to mask building restoration work there, but contractors removed parts of the wrap last week to allow high winds and gusts to flow through.

All three stages of the $6.4million restoration project involve extensive repairs to the roof of the 115-year-old building, as well as repairs to windows, exterior walls and ornate fixtures.

The refurbishment is due to be completed next year.