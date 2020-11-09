Andersons Bay School pupils (from left) Julija Dekic (9), Mikayla Larsen (10), Xavier Brown (11), Feidhlim Fogarty (9), Josh Keogh (9), Sam Maley (10) and Moses Sarkies (10) create marimba magic at Tahuna Intermediate, with Orff New Zealand Aotearoa (ONZA) tutor Jeremy Hantler, of Tauranga.

The participants were among 190 pupils from 10 Dunedin schools, who performed several massed items on marimbas, xylophones, chime bars and glockenspiels, which they have been learning all year in their school marimba groups.

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

ONZA promotes the Orff approach to music education, which is based on the work of composers Carl Orff and Gunild Keetman.

Orff-inspired teachers enable children to learn through singing, dancing, and playing with musical material drawn from the imaginative and cultural world of the child.