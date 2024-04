Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Ōtepoti pupils Connor McCarthy (top) and Jaxson Carroll, both 6, show dojo professor Philip Lindsay some of the martial arts moves they have learned from him over the past term.

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

They were among about 60 people of all ages who demonstrated technical performance and knowledge in a bid to earn promotions to the next belt level, at the King Edward Court studio on Saturday.