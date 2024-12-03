McDonald's staff threatened over order

A man upset over his dinner order threatened to shoot a staff member at a Dunedin fast food restaurant.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to McDonald’s in George St at 10.30pm on Sunday after two men threatened to shoot the staff working at the store.

A 39-year-old man got into a disagreement with McDonald’s staff because he wanted to make a change to his order that they could not accommodate.

In response to being told no, he threatened to shoot the workers.

Police were called and the men were still inside the restaurant.

The 39-year-old was arrested for speaking threateningly and was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

Both men were trespassed from the restaurant.

