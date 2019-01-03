Media Council upholds decision

The Media Council has upheld, by 8:1, a complaint from Katharine Cresswell Riol concerning the story Dunedin riders sick of anti-cyclist ‘vitriol’ published by the Otago Daily Times on October 9.

The story led with the news that a video of a group of cyclists riding on a main road, not the adjacent cycleway, had sparked hundreds of comments on social media, many of them castigating cyclists as a group.

Ms Cresswell Riol complained the article misrepresented an interview she and another member of cycling advocacy organisation, Critical Mass Dunedin, gave to the ODT. She understood the article would be on Critical Mass Dunedin and the city’s new cycleways.

The headline of the story however focused on the maliciousness of anti-cyclists, even using quotation marks around the world “vitriol”, which suggested one of them had used the word, which they had not.



ODT editor Barry Stewart defended his newspaper’s story. He explained that interviews that were ostensibly on one topic often morph into something else, especially if a related matter is topical at the time and the interviewee comments on that issue.

He said he was satisfied the reporter did not mislead the interviewees given that journalists never enter an interview with a set idea of what is going to be said.



The editor acknowledged that the world “vitriol” was not said by the complainant, and the online heading had been changed. The print version of the story was headlined “Riders say SH1 cycleways far from ideal”.

In upholding the complaint about the headline, the Media Council noted that the editor had acknowledged the word “vitriol” had not been used and that the online headline had been changed.

However, given that the words in the online headline were clearly intended to represent the views of the interviewees, and didn’t, the headline was in breach of Principle 6.

One member of the Media Council dissented from this decision and would not have upheld the complaint.

