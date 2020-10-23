Friday, 23 October 2020

Medical event believed behind Kaikorai Valley crash

    By John Lewis
    Emegency services attend an accident in Kaikorai Valley Rd near KFC on Thursday afternoon. PHOTO: Gregor Richardson
    A 62-year-old woman remains in Dunedin Hospital after crashing into a parked car in Kaikorai Valley Rd yesterday.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said it was believed the woman had a medical episode while driving north along the road, near Mellor St, about 3pm.

    ‘‘Consequently, she hit the accelerator and crashed into the back of a parked ute, pushing the empty ute at speed, about 100m diagonally across Kaikorai Valley Rd.’’

    He said the vehicles came to a stop after crashing into some trees and a residential building.

    There was significant damage to both vehicles.

    He said the woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is still in hospital.

    ‘‘The driver is yet to be spoken to by police.’’

     

